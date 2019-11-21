Marian hopes to make it back to first state title game since the 1970s

Friday night is a huge night for the Marian Knights as they take on Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in the semi-state showdown.

"It would mean a ton to go to state," Marian senior linebacker Tyler DeBoe said. "When you come into high school, it's always Lucas Oil. We've said it all season, so hopefully we can get this one and head on down to Lucas Oil."

The Knights have been red hot this season, only losing one game all year.

However, the last time Marian football made it to the state championship, none of the current players were even born yet.

The Knights won three state titles in the 1970s but they have not made it back to Indianapolis for the state title game since 1976.

"It would mean everything," Marian defensive end Isaac Hibbs said. "This obviously is our dream. I've been playing football forever now, and I just really want to go down to Lucas Oil. That will show the whole state who we are."

The current crop of Knights say getting Marian back to the state title game would mean the world.

"It would be a relief," Marian wide receiver Mitchell Floran said. "Our senior class has been working since our freshman year to get to this goal, and now we are just four quarters away. It would be awesome to play."

Kickoff between Marian and Chatard is at 7 p.m. Friday at Otolski Field.

