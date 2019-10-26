Marian girls' soccer falls short of state final

Marian girls’ soccer was looking to advance to the Class 2A state final, in their way Fort Wayne’s Bishop Dwenger.

Through the rain and wind, it would scoreless through regulation and two overtimes so to penalty kicks we go.

Saints sophomore midfielder Ellen Hartzog fired it just out of reach of Adrienne Weyers to put the Saints up 1-0.

Bishop Dwenger would score another PK before Addyson Slagh kicks it out of reach to make it 2-1.

But it’s the Saints Erynn Burns who's the hero slicing it in to the net just out of reach of weyers to send the Saints to the state title.

After the game, Marian head coach Ken Nuber was proud of his team.

“We're so young and it's really hard when you have such a young team like them,” Nuber said. “They've invested everything in this. It's high school sports at its best. You know our two seniors Paulina [Carles] and Reyna [Cruz] have really been incredible leaders. It’s hard to see the emotion that they have with the loss. The younger players wanted it so bad for them. So it's kind of hard but I'm proud of them so it's been a great season for them.”

