Marian football focusing on four core values

The Marian Knights are entering their second year under head coach Michael Davidson.

Last year the Knights finished 8-5 winning a sectional title.

.

This year the team takes the practice field with the four pillars of the team on the back of their jerseys faith, brotherhood, work ethic and discipline.

"The kids have bought in," Davidson said. "The kids are doing a great job. That's just sort of a another step in their development as humans and as people as positive contributors to society not necessarily what goes on out here on the football field."

"Those are the four major characteristics of what makes our team," senior linebacker Christian Njuguna said. "It's just a good reminder for us to stay focused again."

"We pray before every game and at half time," senior running back Tyler Deboe said. "That's just part of our tradition here and brotherhood's one of them. We focus on that because we're all brothers on the field and off the field."

Marian kicks off its season Aug. 16 at Wawasee.