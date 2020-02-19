Mamukelashvili shot at buzzer lifts Seton Hall over Butler

Sandro Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give No. 16 Seton Hall a stunning 74-72 victory over No. 21 Butler.

The game-winning shot came on an inbounds play after the officials reviewed missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock.

McKnight inbounded the ball and Mamukelashvili caught it and tossed it at the basket. It hit the rim and rolled in breaking a two-game losing streak for the Pirates (19-7, 11-3 Big East).

Butler (19-7, 7-7) had made three 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds to wipe out a five-point deficit.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/19/2020 10:43:23 PM (GMT -5:00)

