MacKinnon reaches 30-goal mark, Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon scored 1:54 apart and the Colorado Avalanche were propelled by another second-period spurt in a 6-3 win over the reeling Detroit Red Wings.

The Avalanche also pulled away from the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues with a middle-period flurry over the weekend.

Leading 2-1 early in the third, Kadri helped Colorado put the game out of reach when he and Matt Nieto added goals within 53 seconds of each other. Ryan Graves and MacKinnon also scored in the third.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Givani Smith scored for Detroit.

