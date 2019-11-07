Mikayla Vaughn to miss 4-6 weeks

Head coach Muffet McGraw announced Thursday that junior center Mikayla Vaughn will miss the next four to six weeks with a knee sprain.

Vaughn sprained her knee in the second quarter of the season opener against Fordham but returned later in the game.

“Obviously, we are really in need of having people out there right now,” McGraw said. "Can't afford to lose anybody. She's a little disappointed, because obviously, just coming back into the year. So, it's hard for all of us, really. She doesn't want to let the team down. She knows how much we need her and we need her experience. I mean, she was our leader. And now we're without not just her presence but her leadership, which is huge for a young team like this.”

McGraw says Sam Brunelle and Danielle Cosgrove will fill in during Vaughn’s recovery.

“Best of Luck to Mik, we have her every step of the way,” Brunelle said. “We'll be just fine.”

“Not even just me but the whole team, we need to step up even more,” Cosgrove said. “We had a short roster to begin with. It's one less. We've just got to keep each other moving.”

The Irish host their home opener against Loyola Maryland Friday at 6:30 p.m.

