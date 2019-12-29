Loyer scores 16 points, Michigan State rolls without Winston

Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for Michigan State and the No. 14 Spartans shook off a slow start without All-American Cassius Winston to rout Western Michigan 95-62.

Loyer took over at point guard with Winston sidelined after bruising a bone in his left knee during practice Friday.

Xavier Tillman added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Henry also had 15 points, and Kyle Ahrens had 12.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/29/2019 10:22:50 PM (GMT -5:00)