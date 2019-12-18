Lowry has triple-double in Raptors' victory over Pistons

Kyle Lowry had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and the Toronto Raptors had an 11-0 run in the third quarter on their way to a 112-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors were without guard Fred VanVleet, who was sidelined with a right knee injury. Then center Marc Gasol left in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain.

Toronto still had enough firepower to handle the Pistons, but the Raptors had one more injury late in the game. Norman Powell left with 3:17 remaining, holding onto his left shoulder.

