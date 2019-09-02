Louisville's Satterfield praises Kelly and Irish coaching staff

For the first time in school history, the Notre Dame football program has traveled to the Derby City to take on the Louisville Cardinals.

Monday Night, in Notre Dame’s first trip to Louisville, Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish will take on the Cardinals and first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.

The Cardinals are coming off of a rough 2-10 2018 campaign but hired Satterfield away from Appalachian State to help bring the program back to its winning ways.

Opening up a new era against a team that went to the College Football Playoff just a year ago is tough, and Sattefield said he knows Louisville will have its hands full when they take on Notre Dame.

“They're coached well,” Satterfield said. “These guys are where they are supposed to be. They play hard and they're coached well. They've played in huge games, the big games. Obviously they've come off the final four last year, a team that was outstanding all year. They’re just a talented team. Notre Dame, every year they go and get the best players throughout the country. Coach Kelly and his staff have done an outstanding job. They've built great depth. He’s one of the longest tenured guys there. That's a tough job there. You're scrutinized with everything that you do. He's withstood those naysayers throughout in the middle there and done an outstanding job.”

