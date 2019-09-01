Louisville's Satterfield focused on Irish defense

For only the second time ever, Notre Dame and Louisville will square up on the football field.

The last time these two schools played each other was in 2014 when Bobby Petrino led the Cardinals to a 31-28 win over Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish.

However this time around, Kelly isn't going up against Petrino, but new head coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield is entering Year 1 at Louisville as he hopes to change the culture in the Derby City after last year’s 2-10 finish.

Satterfield says starting out his tenure at Louisville with a win against Notre Dame would be huge but he says it will be tough.

Satterfield singled out two players that have caught his eye on Notre Dame's defense, defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem.

If the Cardinals want to come out victorious, Satterfield says they need to stop those two guys up front.

While Satterfield is focused on the Notre Dame front seven, he also says that safety Alohi Gilman and corner back Troy Pride Jr.

Satterfield says that a lot of tomorrow's matchup will come down to the matchup with the Louisville wide receivers and the Notre Dame secondary.

