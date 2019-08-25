López throws 5 no-hit innings, ChiSox top Rangers 2-0

Reynaldo López pitched five no-hit scoreless innings before leaving with dehydration and flu-like symptoms, and the Chicago White Sox went on to beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday.

Aaron Bummer replaced López to start the sixth. The first batter he faced, Shin-Soo Choo, lined a single to left on a 1-0 pitch for the Rangers' only hit.

José Abreu drove in both White Sox runs to reach 100 RBIs for the fifth time in six seasons. Adam Engel had two of Chicago's five hits.

Lopez (8-11) struck out six and allowed four baserunners while throwing 52 of 80 pitches for strikes. The right-hander walked two and hit Nick Solak with a pitch. Jose Trevino reached on the first of two errors by shortstop Tim Anderson.

Bummer, Evan Marshall, Jace Fry and Alex Colomé followed with a scoreless inning each. Colomé worked around a walk in the ninth to earn his 25th save.

Lopez rebounded from two straight losses when he allowed eight runs in 12 innings. In his last nine starts, the 25-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA.

Brock Burke (0-1) nearly matched López in second major league outing, yielding one run on two hits while walking three and striking out five. The 23-year-old left-hander tossed six scoreless innings and scattered four hits in his debut last Tuesday against the Angels, but ended up with a no-decision as Texas won 3-2 in 11 innings.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first, but Burke escaped the jam when Eloy Jiménez lined into a double play.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the third on Abreu's RBI single to left. Yolmer Sanchez, who walked to lead off the inning, trotted home from third after he advanced on a bunt and an error.

Lopez's reached over his head and snared Elvis Andrus' liner up the middle for the first out of the fourth.

After Choo singled in the sixth, the Rangers loaded the bases with two outs on Anderson's second error of the game and an intentional walk to Solak. Rougned Odor grounded out to end the threat.

Engel scored from third on Abreu's soft grounder in the seventh make it 2-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Hunter Pence (lower back tightness) was out of the lineup for a second straight day. The injury occurred Friday in the batting cage, but Pence played through that game going 0 for 3

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia left the game with a left shin contusion. . Rookie OF Eloy Jimenez was the designated hitter for a second straight game as he eases back into the lineup following a bout of right hip flexor soreness. . LHP Fry was reinstated from the paternity list and pitched a perfect eighth.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (11-7, 3.17) faces Angels LHP Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.31) at Anaheim on Tuesday.

White Sox: Ace RHP Lucas Giolito (14-6, 3.20) takes the mound on Tuesday against Twins RHP Michael Pineda (9-5, 4.26) in the opener three game series in Chicago. Giolito shut out the Twins on three hits and struck out 12 at Minneapolis last Wednesday. Pineda is 3-0 in his last four starts.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2019 5:18:48 PM (GMT -4:00)