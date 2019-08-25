Long wants tight ends to step up in Kmet's absence

After tight end Cole Kmet went down with a broken collar bone in the first week of fall camp, the remaining tight ends have had to step up in his absence.

Junior Brock Wright appeared in all 12 games for the Irish last season, nabbing his first career touchdown at Wake Forest.

Meanwhile sophomore Tommy Tremble spent last season on the scout team for the Irish.

Offensive coordinator Chip Long says without Kmet, he's been able really get a chance to work with his tight ends.

“You know Brock's got to step up,” Long said. “Tommy's got to step up. We're going to still do what we do. Like I said with Mike and Cole it's unfortunate but hopefully we get Cole here in a few weeks. One thing that it's enabled me is to spend a lot of time with those two and really help bring them along. So when Cole comes back, we're a much deeper group than we probably would've been if he was here. Those guys have responded well. Tommy's really coming along. Very versatile guy, very explosive and physical guy for his size. He just needs to keep playing. Brock the same thing. Just need to get out there and keep playing. We're still going to have two tight end sets. I don't know quite how much we will. Probably a bit more situationally. But we're still going to be out there, create raw blocking services and run the ball.”