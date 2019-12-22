Lock, Lindsay lead Broncos to 27-17 win over reeling Lions

Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to give Denver the lead in the fourth quarter, Phillip Lindsay sealed the game with a late touchdown run and the Broncos extended the Detroit Lions' skid to eight straight with a 27-17 win.

Lock improved to 3-1 as the Broncos starter.

His only loss was last weekend in Kansas City when the field was covered in snow.

That wasn't a concern Sunday. It was a balmy 67 degrees at kickoff and the second-warmest December home game on record.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/22/2019 7:15:43 PM (GMT -5:00)