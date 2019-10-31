Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

In this week's Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we're asking: If Notre Dame finishes 10-2 will you consider this season a success?
Visit wndu.com/polls to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.
Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, right before Virginia Tech and Notre Dame take the field.
Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Who is Notre Dame’s biggest rival?
USC: 47%
Michigan 53%
Should Notre Dame continue to play Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams?
Yes: 36%
No: 64%
What is the toughest game left on Notre Dame’s regular season schedule?
Virginia: 15%
USC: 30%
Michigan: 37%
Stanford: 18%
How many games will Notre Dame win during the regular season?
12: 15%
11: 15%
10: 29%
8-9: 23%
7 or fewer: 18%
Will Notre Dame return to the College Football Playoff this season?
Yes: 49%
No: 51%