In our first Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll of the season, we're asking: Will Notre Dame return to the College Football Playoff this season?

Visit wndu.com/polls to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air on WNDU from 7-8 p.m. Monday, right before Notre Dame and Louisville take the field in their highly anticipated season opener.

The game will air on ESPN.