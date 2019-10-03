Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Bowling Green at Notre Dame

In this week's Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we're asking: Should Notre Dame continue to play Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams?
Week 3: What is the toughest game left on Notre Dame’s regular season schedule?
Virginia: 15%
USC: 30%
Michigan: 37%
Stanford: 18%
Week 2: How many games will Notre Dame win during the regular season?
12: 15%
11: 15%
10: 29%
8-9: 23%
7 or fewer: 18%
Week 1: Will Notre Dame return to the College Football Playoff this season?
Yes: 49%
No: 51%