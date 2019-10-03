Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Bowling Green at Notre Dame

In this week's Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we're asking: Should Notre Dame continue to play Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams?

Week 3: What is the toughest game left on Notre Dame’s regular season schedule?

Virginia: 15%

USC: 30%

Michigan: 37%

Stanford: 18%

Week 2: How many games will Notre Dame win during the regular season?

12: 15%

11: 15%

10: 29%

8-9: 23%

7 or fewer: 18%

Week 1: Will Notre Dame return to the College Football Playoff this season?

Yes: 49%

No: 51%

