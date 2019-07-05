Local riders ready to take the track at RedBud

It's that time of year. RedBud is back in Buchanan.

RedBud is best known as the centerpiece of the Lucas Oil Motocross Championship every year on the 4th of July weekend.

It's a huge event and is literally the biggest off-road motocross race in the country.

"I think we kinda take it for granted sometimes because everyone around the country knows RedBud," local rider Jeff Walker said. "Everyone know it's the coolest track. All of the pros say this is their favorite track. It's really special to have it so close to home."

It's also very special for a few local riders. Some of the racers competing tomorrow have been coming to RedBud since they first started motocross.

"Traveling all of these other rounds out of state and everything, this one is a lot closer for me," local rider DJ Christie said. "Being at a track that I have been racing at since I was young and I know how the track is going to be, it makes me more comfortable and confident coming into this weekend for sure."

They say to be back here at RedBud competing as a professional is a dream come true.

"It's kind of indescribable," local rider Michael Kitzmiller said. "All of my friends and family here, most of my family that has never seen me ride will be here. It's a very cool experience and hopefully I can make everybody proud."