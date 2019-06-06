Local golfers learn from the pros at Four Winds Invitational Ladies Golf 101

South Bend's summer of golf is about to get underway with the Four Winds Invitational this weekend at Blackthorn Golf Club. But before the ladies hit the links, they had a little fun Wednesday.

Blackthorn hosted Ladies Golf 101 Wednesday evening, and several of the pros took time out of their tournament prep to teach local golfers a thing or two.

Dozens of women showed up to get some tips on how to improve their golf game from the future stars of tomorrow.

Just 36 hours from the start of the tournament, Wednesday offered a good opportunity for players to get out meet the fans that make tournaments like this possible.

"We come out here every week and we're playing in a golf tournament, but they give us an opportunity to help grow the game and meet some of the ladies locally," Symetra Tour golfer Lindsey McCurdy said. "It's really cool so I wanted to sign up and get to know some of the ladies."

The Four Winds Invitational begins Friday morning from Blackthorn Golf Club. The first group will tee off at 7:30am. McCurdy will tee off in a grouping with the defending champ, Maia Schecter at 12:52pm.