Local table tennis legend is 2020 Olympic hopeful

Sixty-five-year-old table tennis legend Dan Seemiller still has big dreams.

"The reason why I am doing it is because I think I can beat anyone," Seemiller said.

He wants to make a run at the 2020 Olympics. He'll compete in the Olympic trials on Thursday against 56 other men, with only two spots remaining for Tokyo.

"It's a monumental challenge, but my main goal is to be competitive," Seemiller said. "If I am competitive, we'll see."

The Former No. 1-ranked table tennis player in the United States created his own style called the "Seemiller Grip." No one uses it now, and Seemiller believes that gives him an edge.

"I have a chance," Seemiller said. "It's going to be tough, but my style is very unique. That's my ace in the hole."

But Seemiller isn't just relying on his technique. He's been training hard. He took off work and has been traveling across the country over the past few months perfecting his craft.

"Good things don't come easily, so I've worked hard, I've done the best I can and I am ready to go," Seemiller said.

If Seemiller were to make it to the Olympics at 65 years old, it would be a dream come true.

"It would be incredible," Seemiller said. "I would be the oldest Olympian ever. That would be amazing. Who knows where that would lead going to Tokyo is because it would be a media blitz."

The trials began on Feb. 27 at Santa Monica College.

16 News Now will keep you updated on Seemiller's standing at the trials.

