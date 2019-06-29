Local NFL player holds free youth football camp

Former South Bend Washington star and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter hosted his second annual youth football camp Saturday at School Field.

The camp was completely sold out, with over 400 kids hoping to learn from one of the best football players ever to play in South Bend.

Dieter, along with several local high school and middle school coaches, ran drills and gave pointers to the kids in attendance. For the former Panther star, it's all about giving back to the community that supported him.

"Anytime you have anybody looking up to you it's a good thing," Dieter said. "So for me to get out here, interact with them, let them ask me whatever they want to ask, and just really start a relationship. I mean, I remember going to camps when I was their age or even younger, and I still remember them to this day, so for me it's just trying to make an impact on the kids."

After graduating from Washington, Dieter attended SMU for a year before transferring to Bowling Green. He played two seasons there and then transferred to Alabama, where he played in the 2017 National Championship game.

Dieter went undrafted and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, and spent that season on the practice squad. He spent half of the 2018 season on the practice squad as well, before getting promoted to the active roster in November.

Dieter made his NFL debut on December 2nd, and recorded one tackle on special teams against the Raiders. In the regular season finale, also against Oakland, Dieter recorded his first NFL catch, which went for 22 yards, in the Chiefs' 35-3 win. He also notched a catch in Kansas City's divisional playoff win over the Colts.

Heading into his third season in the NFL, Dieter is feeling very good about his game, and his career.

"It feels good," Dieter said. "Just playing with more confidence every single year, getting in the playbook is the most important thing, so once you get that playbook down, it's just football, you're just trying to beat the guy across from you. So for me, especially towards the end of the season, I really felt confident, knowing the playbook, and obviously this past summer, OTA stuff, I felt really, really confident, so for me just going into camp with a chip on my shoulder, work hard everyday, and just do what I do, make plays when my number is called, and always do the right thing."