Lizzy Kirkton capitalized on all of her opportunities at Goshen High School

Senior Lizzy Kirkton was always in the zone during her four years at Goshen High School.

She earned seven varsity letters: four in basketball and three in volleyball. Kirkton always gave 100 percent effort.

"I think that my coaches have really taught me through anything that work ethic is the biggest thing," Kirkton said. "I really had to work hard to prove myself. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, you were on varsity last year, you can just come in and stroll through. It was you have to work hard. You have to reprove yourself every single day at practice.’"

Kirkton's work ethic proved to be more than enough to play at the next level. She will take her talents to Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and play volleyball. Kirkton loves the atmosphere at EMU.

"I just kinda fell in love with the campus when I visited there," Kirkton said. "It’s in the mountains but it’s also a college town. It’s just a really cool environment. It was really nice."

Kirkton says she is much more than ready to spread her wings in her next chapter.

"I’m super excited," Kirkton said. "It’s very exciting to think about what is going to happen next year."

Despite the excitement for college, it’s hard for Kirkton to look ahead before looking back at her four years at Goshen.

"I have so many great memories from high school," Kirkton said. "It was really fun. I loved being a Redhawk. I hope that people remember me as someone that was a good teammate and was helpful and was a leader that someone looked up to."

