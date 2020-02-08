Livers returns, Michigan beats No. 16 Michigan State 77-68

Isaiah Livers scored 14 points in his return to the lineup, and Zavier Simpson added 16 to lift Michigan to a scrappy 77-68 victory over No. 16 Michigan State.

Livers injured his groin Dec. 21 and missed nine of the next 10 games, but he was in the starting lineup and helped the Wolverines salvage a split of the regular-season series against their in-state rival.

Michigan also snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Cassius Winston, who scored 32 points in Michigan State's 87-69 win over the Wolverines last month, scored 20 in the rematch but shot just 5 of 18 from the field.

