Tomorrow is the big day, the preseason friendly between Liverpool and Dortmund takes place at Notre Dame Stadium, and it’s the first time there will ever be an international competitive soccer match in the house that Rocke Built.

The two fútbol clubs are here in South Bend as they prepare for their upcoming seasons.

This is the first of three stops for Liverpool in the United States. After their friendly at Notre Dame Stadium, Liverpool will head to two other legendary sports venues when they travel to Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium later this month.

Reds manager Jürgen Klopp says he is mesmerized with Notre Dame and is excited for tomorrow’s friendly.

"Notre Dame is, wow, very impressive," Klopp said. "We saw a little bit. Between the sessions we went around and saw the different gyms, the different indoor facilities. It's a dream. In Europe, we always think we are good at different things but no club in the world has facilities like the University of Notre Dame. I would have loved to study here. I'm not sure what but wow. To be around all of these world class athletes, it must be a fantastic place for young people to get through their education."

Now Liverpool and Dortmund were both unable to practice here on the pitch at Notre Dame stadium due to the weather conditions. They’ve both moved their practice to Notre Dames soccer fields so the pitch at the house Rockne built stays in pristine condition before tomorrow’s big match.