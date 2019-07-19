Liverpool manager not a big fan of Notre Dame Stadium

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp raved about Notre Dame Thursday, but there is one thing here in South Bend he doesn't like, and believe it or not, it's Notre Dame Stadium.

Klopp says the facilities on Notre Dame's campus are a dream, even saying there are no clubs in Europe who have facilities that even come close. But Klopp is not a fan of Notre Dame Stadium itself.

The House that Rockne Built is rated in NBC Sports' Top 10 college football stadiums, but Klopp says there is more to be desired.

"To be honest, everything here is better than at home, pretty much, apart from the stadium, to be 100% honest," he said. "You wanted an honest answer or polite. Come to Anfield, and we'll talk again. But it will be fine. It will be great. The grass looks at least good, but usually, you play a different game in there. We are used to different kind of grass, but both teams have the same issue, so no excuses before the game already. I'm really looking forward to the game tomorrow, and it will be great."

