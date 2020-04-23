Lions take Ohio St cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall

The Detroit Lions have selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. Detroit went into the opening round desperately needing to help a defense that ranked No. 31 in the league last season. Lions ownership gave general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia a chance to come back after they lost nine straight and 12 of 13 games to close out a three-win season in 2019. Quinn and Patricia will have a better chance to keep their jobs if their first-round pick produces as a rookie.