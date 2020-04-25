Lions addressed needs and drafted RB too talented to pass up

The Detroit Lions addressed pressing needs on both sides of the ball, took a running back too talented to pass up and bolstered one of their strongest position groups.

Detroit began the three-day draft by taking Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah third overall.

The Lions made a slightly surprising selection early in the second round, taking Georgia running back D’Andre Swift.

They took Kentucky’s Logan Stenberg after trading down in the fourth round on Saturday, selecting an offensive guard with a second straight pick to show the team's commitment to the running game.

4/25/2020 9:32:20 PM (GMT -4:00)