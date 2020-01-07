Lindholm leads Flames past Blackhawks 2-1

Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 for their third straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for Calgary, which lost 5-3 to Chicago in their first meeting of the season on New Year's Eve. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks lost key forward Dylan Strome to a right ankle injury early in the second period. They had won four of five during one of their best stretches of the season.

