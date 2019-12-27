Lehner makes 38 saves as Blackhawks beat Islanders 5-2

Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team and Dennis Gilbert scored his first career goal, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik also scored for banged-up Chicago, which bounced back nicely from Monday night's ugly 7-1 loss to New Jersey.

New York lost for the fourth time in five games in the opener of a three-game road trip. Ross Johnston and Casey Cizikas scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss made eight saves on 11 shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov in the first.

