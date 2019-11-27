Lawrence Keys continues to show progress

Thanksgiving is Thursday, and one player who is especially thankful heading into the final game of the regular season is Fighting Irish wide receiver Lawrence Keys.

After not seeing any action at all in 2018, Brian Kelly trotted out Keys as the starting receiver Week 1 against Louisville. He brought in two catches for 15 yards.

Keys has played in eight games so far in 2019 and has recorded 12 receptions for a total of 126 yards.

Keys says he has taken his game to the next level after learning from some of the upperclassmen in the wide receiving corps.

"Honestly, the season has been wonderful for me," Keys said. "Getting to learn from Chris Finke and Chase Claypool, those guys are wonderful. They've actually taken all of the younger guys under [their] wing. They help me each and every day get more comfortable with the offense and studying the playbook. That's one big piece that helped me out this year, was learning more of the offense and getting faster."

Keys and the Fighting Irish have a date with Stanford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., and you can catch the broadcast on FOX.

