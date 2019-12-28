Lauri Markkanen scores 25 points, Bulls rout Hawks 116-81

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Zach LaVine added 19 and the Chicago Bulls nearly led wire-to-wire in a 116-81 victory over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks.

Battling an illness and questionable until a few hours the game, Markkanen was 8 for 14 from the field, making 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Rookie Coby White had 18 points for Chicago.

The Bulls have has won three of four. John Collins had 34 points for the NBA-worst Hawks.

They have dropped 10 straight for the second time this season.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/28/2019 10:30:11 PM (GMT -5:00)