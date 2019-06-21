Last pick in 2017 MLB draft promoted from South Bend to Myrtle Beach

Here in South Bend, the Cubs have made some moves to their roster.

Right-handed pitcher Jeff Passantino has been promoted from Class A South Bend to Advanced A Myrtle Beach.

In 14 games this season, Passantino had a 4.24 ERA and earned himself a spot on the Midwest League All-Star team.

Perhaps what is most impressive about Passantino was in 2017, he was selected with the 1,215th overall pick, which is also known as the last pick in the MLB draft.

Passantino said he never wants to be defined by his selection but by his work ethic.

"I just go out and try to work my butt off, honestly," Passantino said. "I try to compete and every day is an opportunity to go out and win whether it's to beat the other team or beat myself from what I did yesterday. I don't think about it a whole lot, being the last pick. It kinda brushes over until someone says something about it and it's kind of funny. This is my second all-star game and I just worked my butt off and that's the mindset I have."

That mindset is certainly working out for Passantino.

Due to Passantino's promotion, the South Bend Cubs have added a couple of players to the roster. Pitchers Enrique De Los Rios and Carlos Vega have both been promoted from Eugene while catcher Eric Gonzalez has been activated off of the injured list.

The Cubs are at home Friday night against Bowling Green. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m.

