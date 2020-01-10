Larkin's shootout goal gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Senators

Dylan Larkin scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the skidding Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Larkin also scored in regulation for Detroit. Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves and thwarted Tyler Ennis, Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov in the tiebreaker.

Colin White had a goal and an assist and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which lost its season-high sixth straight.

