Lakeshore hopes to have an 'elite attitude' in 2019

Out in Michigan, the Lakeshore Lancers are coming off a 5-5 campaign back in 2018.

"I expect that we will work hard and that we will have a good season," Lakeshore senior linebacker Jake Trivdei said. "We just have to keep the mindset of keep calm and work hard."

The Lancer offense is going to look a bit different in 2019 with an emphasis on passing the ball as opposed to the ground-and-pound game Lakeshore is used to running.

"Working hard at every play," Lakeshore senior left tackle Dylan Clem said. "100%. Not giving up. Going 100%. Doing everything you can."

Despite the changes in scheme, Lakeshore's goals remain the same: to work hard and compete for a conference championship.

"Last year, we were really good when things were good and weren't so good when things weren't going our way," Lakeshore head coach Bryan Keim said. "You can't be that way in life or in the classroom, and you can't be that way in sports. We just want to come out here and have an elite attitude, whether things are going our way, whether I feel good, we are just going to be positive. If we can just come out and compete every day, we will give ourselves a chance. It's a tough conference. We know what we are up against, but we feel real confident in ourselves."

Lakeshore opens up its season at home against Holland West Ottawa on Aug. 29.

