Lakers, Clippers to postpone Tuesday game out of respect for Kobe

As the Los Angeles Lakers mourn the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, the NBA has postponed Tuesday night's game between the Lakers and Clippers.

The news was reported first in a tweet from the NBA.

Bryant, who died along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday, played his entire career with the Lakers.

The NBA said in the tweet the decision was made "out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss."

A makeup date has not been announced.

