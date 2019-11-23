LaVine scores 49, hits late 3 as Bulls beat Hornets 116-115

Zach LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

LaVine, who questioned his relationship with head coach Jim Boylen the previous night, shot 17 for 28 from the field - including 13 for 17 on 3s to tie an NBA record. Only Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

Rookie Coby White added 28 points for the Bulls.

Marvin Williams scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half as Charlotte recovered from a 14-point deficit in the first half and led by 11 early in the fourth quarter.

11/23/2019 10:34:44 PM (GMT -5:00)