LaVine scores 31 points, Bulls rally to beat Clippers

Zach LaVine scored 31 points and converted a decisive three-point play in the Chicago Bulls’ 109-106 victory over the short-handed and weary Los Angeles Clippers.

Chicago trailed by five points with less than two minutes to go. Tied at 106, the Bulls inbounded with 5.4 seconds left.

LaVine got the ball near the 3-point line, drove to his right and was fouled by Montrezl Harrell as he scored with 2 seconds left.

12/14/2019 10:55:10 PM (GMT -5:00)