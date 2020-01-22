LaVine scores 25 points, Bulls beat Timberwolves 117-110

Zach LaVine scored 25 points, Lauri Markkanen added 21 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big performance by Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the skidding Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110.

LaVine had seven points in the final 2:25 to help Chicago pull out the win after letting a 19-point lead in the second quarter slip away. His 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining put the Bulls ahead for good at 111-108. LaVine then hit two free throws with 26 seconds left.

Kris Dunn sank four more foul shots and the Bulls came out on top after losing nine of 12.

Towns scored a season-high 40 points, but the Timberwolves lost their seventh straight.

