LaVine powers Bulls past Wizards 115-106

Zach LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the banged-up Chicago Bulls beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 115-106.

Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its second win in its last nine games. Thaddeus Young had 18 points and eight boards, and Tomas Satoransky scored 18 points against his former team.

Beal scored 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting after he was listed as questionable because of right shoulder soreness.

