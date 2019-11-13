La Lumiere basketball star Jaden Ivey officially signs with Purdue

Former Marian basketball player and current La Lumiere basketball star Jaden Ivey officially signed with the Purdue Boilermakers this morning.

"Honestly, I am taking it all in right now," Ivey said. "It feels great just to know I am a Boilermaker. I've always dreamed of playing college basketball, playing at the highest level. It's just a humbling experience for me right now just because I know I've always dreamed of playing college basketball. I am taking it all in."

Ivey averaged an absurd 25 points per game while shooting 40 percent from deep last season, and he has already helped the Lakers start off the season undefeated.

Ivey says he couldn't be more excited to spend his collegiate career in West Lafayette playing for Matt Painter, especially after seeing the Boilermakers make it all the way to the Elite 8 last March.

"I've been dreaming of that moment just stepping out there and running out there at Purdue and seeing the crowd cheering as loud as they always are at Mackey," Ivey said. "I think that's the most exciting part. Seeing the fans when I get to play."

Jaden says his mother, Niele, a former Notre Dame women's basketball player and coach, who is now an assistant coach in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, has made a huge impact on his life and played a big role in his commitment to Purdue.

She went to so many of his games at Marian, and Jaden hopes he can continue to make his mother proud at the next level.

"She's definitely always been in my corner," Jaden said. "She's always been a role model to me. She's been my Dad and my Mom. She's always been there for me. She's just everything to me. This is for her, honestly. I wouldn't be here without her. Her guidance, her knowledge for the game and just how she raised me in life. I don't think I would be here without her."

Jaden says it is really tough not being able to see his mom every day like he has his entire life. But he talks with her on a regular basis and is proud that she is blazing the trail for women coaching in the NBA.