Kyle Hamilton gains national recognition after performance against Virginia Tech

Coming into the 2019 season, one player who caught Brian Kelly's eye in fall camp was true freshman safety Kyle Hamilton.

He recorded seven interceptions in the six practices open to the media, and now he's getting noticed around the country.

Hamilton sealed the win against Virginia Tech, as he intercepted Quincy Patterson with two seconds remaining to get Notre Dame back on track.

Kelly knows Hamilton is a special talent and the country is starting to figure it out as well.

This week, Hamilton was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week for his performance against the Hokies. He was on the field for only 26 snaps but recorded three tackles, a pass breakup and that interception in the win.

Kelly likes what he sees from Hamilton but says he hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential.

"What comes easy for him is roaming the middle the field," Kelly said. "Great instincts, vision, plays the ball extremely well in the air. I think continue to develop in the tackling department. He's got to fit and come downhill and be part of our run fit, so tackling. And then just, you know, the rigors of playing college football, all the games that he's asked to play and the physicality associated with it. So that's just a matter of time. That's weight room, conditioning, training. I think that's going to take care of itself; both of the things that I mentioned as things that he needs to continue to work on. He just has a huge upside."

Hamilton and the Fighting Irish go for their second straight win on Saturday against Duke.

That game starts at 7:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

