Kyla Heckaman shined in both gymnastics and tennis at Plymouth High School

Senior Kyla Heckaman grew in both tennis and gymnastics at Plymouth High School. In gymnastics, Heckaman qualified for state on the balance beam during her senior year. It’s a goal she’s had since freshman year.

"Making it to state this year was definitely like a cherry on top for me," Heckaman said. "I was happy going to regionals as a team because this was the first year we made it out as a team. I was already really happy with the outcome. Then qualifying on beam was just extra bonus for me. I was really excited about it.:"

Heckaman was even more excited for her senior tennis season. She played No. 1 singles for Plymouth, and helped lead the Pilgrims to two semi-state appearances in a row. Heckaman always tried to stay in the zone on the court.

"I just try to not have my head affect me," Heckaman said. "Just try to stay mellow because it’s really easy to get really frustrated."

While she can sometimes be frustrated by tennis, Heckaman says it’s the sport she truly loves.

"I just really love the sport," Heckaman said. "It’s just really fun for me. I couldn’t imagine being done after high school."

Heckaman isn’t done on the tennis court. She will take her talents just down the road at Bethel, where she earned a scholarship to play tennis at a school that is the perfect fit for her.

"I connected with the girls I played with right away and I don’t think I could have seen myself anywhere else, honestly," Heckaman said. "Getting to play tennis was an extra bonus. I’m very excited about that."

While she’s excited for that next step, Heckaman is grateful Plymouth did a great job preparing her for the next level.

"I just feel like Plymouth helped keep you in the right state of mind," Heckaman said. "They also help you with your work ethic so no one is ever slacking off."

Heckaman hasn't been slacking off in quarantine either. When the tennis courts opened up last Friday, Heckaman was back on the court working on her game.

