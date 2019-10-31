Kraemer to be sidelined 4-6 weeks with sprained MCL

The Domers lost a key piece to the offensive line last Saturday against Michigan.

In the first half, offensive guard Tommy Kraemer went down with a knee injury.

Brian Kelly told us that Kraemer sprained the MCL in his left knee in Ann Arbor and that he could miss anywhere from four to six weeks.

Kraemer had been named to the AP Midseason All-American second team earlier in October, and the team knows this is a big loss on the offensive line.

"I mean, it hurts," Irish offensive tackle Robert Hainsey said. "[Kraemer] has been one of my best friends. He knows I have his back no matter what. I live with him. I told him, anything he needs, let me know. I will help him out the whole way through. He knows he's got good support behind him and he's in good spirits."

Trevor Ruhland will fill in for Kraemer in the time being and for this Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on WNDU.

