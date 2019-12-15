Kopitar scores 2, Kings beat Red Wings 4-2

Anze Kopitar scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2.

Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of its last four.

Alex Iafallo had two assists and Jack Campbell, who is from Port Huron, Mich., stopped 22 shots. Defenseman Madison Bowey had a goal and an assist, and Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit.

Eric Comrie finished with 28 saves.

12/15/2019 10:38:33 PM (GMT -5:00)