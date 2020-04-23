KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship volunteers donate $15,000+

The volunteer corps of the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has donated more than $15,000 to the Spectrum Health Lakeland COVID-19 Response Fund.

Rather than take a refund, more than 130 volunteers donated their uniform package fee to benefit the health system and its several emerging needs during the pandemic.

The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which was scheduled to take place next month at Harbor Shores, was canceled back on April 2 in response to Michigan's stay-at-home order.

