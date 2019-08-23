Kiser continues to impress through fall camp

Jack Kiser continues to work hard trying to prove his case at the linebacker position, one that doesn't have a lot of depth for the Irish.

Kiser won two state titles at Pioneer High School .

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea says Kiser is wired a little differently as a freshman and working to prove that he has the potential to make an impact for the Irish.

“From the minute he stepped on campus, he just kind of engrossed himself, entrenched himself in Notre Dame,” Lea said. “He embraces the spirit of this university, everything that it means to be a student athlete here. When it came time to work, I mean this guy is maniacal about wanting to be successful. He's the consummate team guy too. We're excited for what he can contribute. I think you know having patience with him. He's done a great job this camp. You know good days and bad days but stayed consistent with his mindset. We think he can carve out a role for himself, but we're going to have to give him room to continue to grow as the season goes forward.”

Notre Dame’s season gets underway Sept. 2 at Louisville.

