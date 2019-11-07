Khalid Kareem wants to stop the run more

The Fighting Irish defense came up clutch against Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies on their final drive of the game, which was capped off with a monster sack from Khalid Kareem.

Now more than 75% done his senior year, Kareem says he wants to stop the run more.

Kareem leads the Irish with 4 1/2 sacks this season, including a pair against Virginia and the big one against Virginia Tech. The captain has 28 tackles overall.

While the defensive end says there's room for improvement, he's making sure that in his final year, he soaks it all in.

“I wouldn't be upset with how I'm playing,” Kareem said. “... I feel like I'm back there. I'm getting pressures. I just want to hit home a little bit more. That's probably my only critique of my game this season. Just that. Probably just be a little bit more stop the run more and hustle to the ball more. That's about it. But overall, I'm just happy. This is my senior year. I'm happy to be with my guys, so there's no complaints from me.”

Kareem says that sack late in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech wouldn't have happened without the help of the rest of the defense.

Kareem and the Irish take on Duke Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

