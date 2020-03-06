Kevin Austin flashes potential in Notre Dame football spring practice

The Fighting Irish wide receiving corps will look a lot different in 2020.

Ian Book lost two of his favorite targets, Chase Claypool and Chris Finke, to the NFL draft.

But junior wideout Kevin Austin flashed some potential on Day 1 of spring ball.

Austin missed all of the 2019 season due to an unofficial suspension and only recorded five catches for 90 yards during his freshman year.

Brian Kelly had Austin running with the first team on Thursday. Kelly won't name starters after only one day of spring ball, but he hopes Austin could turn into a dynamic wide receiver at Notre Dame.

"He's always had the talent," Kelly said. "He's obviously doing things right both on and off the field. His development has been one that we are really pleased with, and that's why you are seeing more of him on a day like today. Kevin was out there today and you can see he's a guy who can make plays."

