Kelly wants to see 'laser focus' at Irish's first practice

Twas the night before fall camp and all through Michiana not a creature was stirring not even a leprechaun.

Anticipation continues to build for the Fighting Irish’s first practice.

Notre Dame's fall 2019 campaign officially gets underway Sunday at Culver Academies.

The Irish are coming off an undefeated regular season and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Irish have just 31 days to prepare for their first game of the season at Louisville.

Heading into the first practice, head coach Brian Kelly says he's looking for one thing: laser focus.

“If you're just out there because you're excited and it's the first day of school and you're running in the locker and you forgot where you're going to class, that doesn't do you any good,” Kelly said. “Just really be locked into why we're here and what our purpose is. Our guys are pretty good at that. So I just want to really want a focused, locked in group that really understands why we're here. If we do that, it will be a good first day.”

Fall camp kicks off Sunday morning at 10:20.

