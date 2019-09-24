Kelly wants to get Irish rushing attack rolling

Georgia's fifth-ranked run defense held Notre Dame running backs to only 21 rushing yards on Saturday night.

But this isn't the first time the Irish have seen that lack of productivity this season.

Two weeks prior against New Mexico, Fighting Irish running backs combined for only 49 yards. That means in the last two games, Notre Dame opponents have held the Irish running backs to a combined 70 yards.

After a promising Week 1 performance by Tony Jones Jr., where he rushed for over 100 yards, the Irish haven't been able to get back on track with the run game.

This week, they face another top defense in Virginia and Kelly would love to see the run game get going.

"We'll find ways to move the football," Kelly said. "I think in the vacuum everybody would love to be, you know, 300 yards rushing, 300 yards passing. Until we get up to the strength that we need to at the running back position, we're going to find ways to put points on the board and win football games. I thought that the offensive line did a really good job against a very difficult defense to handle in terms of pass protection. But we have to find a way to run the football too, and we're going to have that challenge against Virginia."

This weekend it will be no easy task to get the run game going. Virginia is ranked 12th in the nation in terms of rushing defense, allowing only 75 yards on the ground every game.

The Irish will certainly have their hands full on Saturday. You can watch that game on WNDU. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

