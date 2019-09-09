Kelly wants Irish to focus on play-to-play mentality

Following the 35-17 win over Louisville in the season opener, Brian Kelly says his team didn't play like a finished product and noted there was some rust with his football team.

But Kelly thinks he's figured out the problem.

Kelly says it's good that his team wants to win really badly, but the wins will come if his players stick to the process.

Kelly says he's sensing improvement from his team and thinks they are trending in the right direction.

This past week in practice, Kelly says he sees his team with more of a focus on the play-to-play, and believes this will help the big picture.

"We got a little bit outside of ourselves and put a little bit of a we got to win every game we play instead of worrying about every play we play," Kelly said. "That really is the focus of our football team and getting back to what's most important.. not I got to make plays, I've got to do these things that are going to help us win. Don't worry about winning. Focus much more on how you can be the best player you can be through your technique, and trusting it, and I think you'll see that this week."

